Share · View all patches · Build 8999781 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug where the zombie turn would not end if a zombie was trapped in a single tile in a corner by fences.

Improved Spanish translation for grammatical gender (-o/-a).

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com.