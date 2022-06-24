Update for Beta Branch 6/24/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new update for HereSphere (PC) is available on the Steam beta branch. This update allows for the Handy playback speed to be adjusted, some quality of life improvements, simpler default motion control bindings, better filenaming convention adherance, and improvements with the web stream API.

Synchronized Peripherals:

The playback speed of the Handy is now matched to the playback speed of the video. It may take several seconds for the script to be reuploaded when the playback speed is changed.

The synchronized peripherals connection status icon can now be clicked to show the synchronized peripherals settings in a popup menu. The connection status color scheme has been slightly changed. Use the grip button when hovered above the connection status icon to view the tooltip describing the new color scheme.

Quality of life improvements:

Autofocus performance has been improved, so you can set a higher autofocus accuracy while maintaining higher frame rates.

Directories are now sorted by modification time instead of creation time when the date sorting method is selected. Files are still sorted by creation time.

Added a user setting called "Alphabetical Folders" that will always sort folders alphabetically, even when a different sort method is selected.

When going up a directory, the previously opened folder will be automatically scrolled into view.

Videos that are currently being downloaded will not be shown in the file explorer by filtering out file sizes that are 0 bytes.

Added a "Desktop FOV" setting that adjusts the camera fov when the app is running in deskop (2D) mode. This setting has no effect when running in VR mode.

File naming conventions:

More file naming conventions have been added. These take priority over the HereSphere autodetection of the video projection format.

Custom fisheye lens = "_MKX200", "_MKX220", "_RF52", or "_VRCA220"

Standard fisheye = "_F180" or "_180F"

Equirectangular 180 = "_180"

Equirectangular 360 = "_360" (Equirectangular 360 has limited projection adjustments. If you want more projection adjustments like autofocus, use the equirectangular 180 projection instead, which will crop out the back half of the 360 video)

Equiangular cubemap = "_EAC360" or "_360EAC"

Specify stereoscopic mode with "_LR", "_RL", "_TB", "_BT", "_3DH", or "_3DV". This doesn't apply if the fisheye naming convention is used, because that will default to sbs. If a stereoscopic mode is detected but none of the fisheye, equirectangular, or cubemap naming conventions are present, the player will default to perspective (flatscreen) projection with the detected stereoscopic mode.

If no filename conventions are detected at all, then the player will use its own autodetection to determine the correct projection format to use.

Unmatched XBVR videos will now use file naming conventions or HereSphere's autodetection to determine the correct projection format. If you already have unmatched videos loaded in HereSphere, you will need to remove them from the HereSphere media library to get them to be read in properly. You can use the tag search "-" to find videos with no tags (these are probably your unmatched videos), and then remove them from the media library.

Controls:

The default motion controller bindings have been simplified to use only one key layer, similar to the key bindings used for the native Quest 2 port (though there are still some minor differences).

This will not change your current key bindings. It only affects new users or if you press the "Load default motion controller bindings" button in the key bindings menu.

The trigger button now drags the video rotation.

The thumbstick up/down (or trackpad depending on the controller) will now zoom the video by adjusting the origin forward setting.

While holding the grip button, the thumbstick up/down will now offset the sensor stitch shift x settings, which is useful for adjusting the depth/scale of the image.

The bottom face button on specific motion controllers (like the Index, Quest, and Reverb controllers) now toggles play/pause when the menu is hidden. If the menu is visible, this button will reset settings back to default by using the "Menu Center Action" key binding.

The volume can be adjusted by holding the grip button, followed by the trigger button, and then twisting the controller like a doorknob.

Web API:

The loading speed of websites that use the DeoVR API has been significantly improved.

An experimental HereSphere web API has been implemented. Websites can use this API to stream their video library in a convenient user interface, with support for tags, funscripts, and more. Message me if you would like more information on how to use this API with your website.

Bug fixes: