NETD is on 15% discount now in Steam Summer Sales!

A Tower Defense game that innovates on what the genre already have, with it's real time action gameplay; be the Commander of your own army by taking instant decisions that will change the flow of battles.

+18 Different Units, each one has unique power points and weak points. More types of Units are coming, Vehicles, Airplanes, Tanks.

With +68 Upgrades, 4 Passive Powers, and 4 Abilities, each round will have different unit types and different upgrades offered to you as round progress. You can decide which units to play based on what you face in battle.

5 different Levels to battle on, one Desert combat, with big obstacles like Tanks and Airplanes. Second one is on the beach, with Bunkers that are supporting you. Third one is a big Trench with 4 routes and charging bayonets. Fourth one is an City Invasion with 4 routes and bombers!

Buy the game and get the discount now, before the sale is over!