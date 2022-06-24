 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northend Tower Defense update for 24 June 2022

NETD is on 15% discount now in Steam Summer Sales!

Share · View all patches · Build 8999621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A Tower Defense game that innovates on what the genre already have, with it's real time action gameplay; be the Commander of your own army by taking instant decisions that will change the flow of battles.

+18 Different Units, each one has unique power points and weak points. More types of Units are coming, Vehicles, Airplanes, Tanks.

With +68 Upgrades, 4 Passive Powers, and 4 Abilities, each round will have different unit types and different upgrades offered to you as round progress. You can decide which units to play based on what you face in battle.

5 different Levels to battle on, one Desert combat, with big obstacles like Tanks and Airplanes. Second one is on the beach, with Bunkers that are supporting you. Third one is a big Trench with 4 routes and charging bayonets. Fourth one is an City Invasion with 4 routes and bombers!

Buy the game and get the discount now, before the sale is over!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1669171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1669172
  • Loading history…
Depot 1669173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link