Universal Enemies update for 24 June 2022

Update 1.0.5

24 June 2022

Item description during pause
  • Changed to display item description during pause.
Added a new image of the rival team in casual clothes to the character directory.
  • In the saved data after clearing the game, you can now see the rival team's casual clothes in the character directory.

The effects of items can now be checked during the stage, making it easier to play. After clearing a stage, you can see the rival teams in their casual clothes, which have not appeared in the main game, in the character directory.

