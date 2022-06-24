Scenario Editor Update + Builder Contest!

Lords and Ladies!

It is time for another major update for Rising Lords: the Scenario Editor Update! The new and improved Scenario Editor gives you all the tools you need to not only create new multiplayer maps like before, but finally also to create your own storylines, with their own custom balancing, goals and much, much more! The new editor actually gives you most of the same tools and options we're using for crafting Rising Lords' story campaign! This will also mark a small change we will be doing in some of the game's naming conventions in a future patch: every map that has a story connected to it will be playable in Scenario Mode, while basic free-for-all maps will fall under the new Skirmish Mode umbrella!

This is a very community-focused update and a love letter to the amazing community who helped (and are still continuing to help) shaping Rising Lords to what it has become so far. Thank you all so very much! 💖

As such, we will have a special contest starting right now on our Community Discord server, where interested map creators can not only win cash prizes and Steam keys, but also the paid opportunity to help shape the actual story campaign of Rising Lords! More infos down below!

And in addition to that: Rising Lords is also part of the Steam Summer Sale, so if you haven't grabbed the game yet, you can do so right now at a 20% discount!



Unleash your creativity and tell your own story in the new Scenario Editor! With this new tool you can finally add custom storylines, balancing, goals and much, much more to your maps and share them with everyone via the Steam Workshop!

To help you get started with all the new tools, we prepared a short overview video for you, giving you the basics of handling the editor. You can watch it right here!

And if you'd like a deeper dive into the editor, you can find the full documentation right here: SCENARIO EDITOR DOCUMENTATION

BUILDER CONTEST

To celebrate the launch of this new update and our amazing community, we are also starting a special contest right now until July 15th, 2022 on our Community Discord!

The goal is... to create a new scenario using the new Scenario Editor! From all submissions, three winners will be chosen who will be eligible for the following prizes:

1st place : 100$ cash prize + a selection of Deck13 Steam Keys

: 100$ cash prize + a selection of Deck13 Steam Keys 2nd place : 50$ cash prize + a selection of Deck13 Steam Keys

: 50$ cash prize + a selection of Deck13 Steam Keys 3rd place: 25$ cash prize + a selection of Deck13 Steam Keys

In addition to that, everyone who is partaking in the contest will get access to a special outfit your character can wear in game. The three winners will even get a very special "bloody" variant of that same outfit!

And, as a GRAND SPECIAL PRICE: the 1st place winner of the contest will be eligible for the paid(!) opportunity to actively help build and shape the Story Campaign of Rising Lords!

To join the contest:

Create your very own scenario using the Scenario Editor

Upload the map to the Steam Workshop and put "Builder Contest" either in the title or description

Join our Discord and post your creation to the #modding-and-maps channel

We wish all contestants the best of luck! We can't wait to see your creations!

This competition is in memory of Gwizz41, who sadly passed away on 01/03/2022.

He spent over 800 hours modding Rising Lords and the cosmetic item you can win is dedicated to him.

Full Changelog

New:

Added scenario editor for the public that allows creating complete custom maps with story, adjusted values, goals etc

Added language updates for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (WIP)

Show the X when holding peasants in another region if there is no arrow to drop peasants at a nearby workplace in that peasant's region.

Added tutorial 'rebuild dwelling' circle hint

Clients can see and adjust custom starting positions

Added a castle building mode showing castle icons on tiles that can have castles on them

Added siege camps when an attacking army has come into a region, but not taken its castle.

Added revolt modifiers to region unhappines graphics to show a more accurate revolt icon.

Added terrain bonuses w/ mouse hover as requested by the community

Added a tool tip to explain why the player can't drop a peasant into a region they do not belong.

Added swamp forest tiles (currently working as normal swamps)

Added more language support to some places that didn't have it.

Added tutorial task explaining tutorial usage

Tutorial explains missing units on muster

Added a warning to prevent imported maps crashing the test map system in the editor.

Show up arrow when lifting peasants

Added new region overview GUI icons to replace the old versions.

Added dynamic font sizing for notification scrolls

Added language updates for jp, ko, ch, and zh

Fixes:

Fixed Steam features not working (workshop + challenge mode highscore upload)

Fixed castles not giving extra general

Fixed missing 'upgrade' option after watch-towers built

Fixed battle cam state freeze leading to softlocks in rare cases

Fixed army menu crash when changing unit types in some cases

Fixed no 'victory' screens w/ 1-player game

Fixed slow tile loading w/ huge resolutions

Fixed several crashes and bugs with the select starting region.

Fixed a lategame crash caused by not enough free generals

Fixed bright-red color w/ white text / brightness formula

Prevent sometimes picking up extra peasants, and always pick up when hovering right over peasant

Fixed unresponsive skill unlock

Fixed low-morale turn interruption bug

Fixed avatar portraits always facign the same way

Fixed enemy battle meter anchoring to wrong edge

Fixed smithy not rendering fire fighters

Fixed army-hover font for ants

Fixed boat flicker bug on AI move

Fixed dragging peasant rendering incorrectly

Fixed static mercenary crash when loading a challange map in battle

Fixed army unit selection left-arrow broken

Fixed lord menu not displaying custom generals

Fixed editor screenshot zoom incorrect

Fixed avatar portrait crash

Fixed potential crash w/ window min / tab-out

Prevent mounted unit going through swamp when it can go around

Fixed editor screenshot outline bug

Fixed tutorial 'back' missaligned selected option

Fixed a rare bug showing no tiles

Fixed wooden castle walls in the middle of no where on Meath map.

Fixed tutorial circle tip bug w/ merchant menu

Fixed both Chinese languages missing data despite having the key.

Fixed game sometimes crashing when starting Chinese due to missing region_translations.

Fixed [chinese] text-wrap in tutorial book

Fixed [chinese] tool-tip vertical align / hight align issues

Fixed language support for skill card notifications having their name rather than translated name.

Fixed other language support issues.

Fixed other rare campaign, load game and multiplayer crashes

Fixed custom battle fog / map tile bug

Fixed text for ants on battle card presentation

Prevent army tooltip stretching out so much when using Bree font

Fixed missing village tiles

Fixed battle timeline cut in half sometimes

Fixed inconsistent battle card scale flicker

Fixed 'hunt successful' incorrect graphic

Fixed tutorial could bypass skill selection

Fixed missing region names in editor

Fixed "army already in conflict" bug

Adjusted some graphics settings to properly trigger tile updates

Fixed sword icon not displaying when attacking an obstacle

Fixed region name being at the top of the screen.

Fixed event cards not expanding correctly

Fixed 'fake orders' tile highlight flicker

Fixed inverted loading screen in some situations

Remove garrison if story tree editor is set to take over a region in first turn.

Fixed overview-switch peasants not rendering until zoom

Fixed 'export game' not remove fullscreen properly

Fixed tokenized elements behind region color

Fixed unusual resolutions bottom-gap bug

Fixed miss-aligned units on tablet w/ some resolutions

Fixed '#' not being converted to "next line" in story book

Fixed tutorial requiring exactly 0 of some units

Fixed more battle-tile flicker / highlight not resetting bugs

Fixed tool tip for radial menu not changing when hovering over something new.

Fixed alt-tab not refreshing tiles

Fixed card text overlapping in some situations

Changes: