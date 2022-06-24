Last Slice v1.1.0 - Helveti Joins the Fight!

Share · View all patches · Build 8999138 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 06:39:09 UTC by Wendy

🐟Helveti Joins Last Slice🦈

This is the final update fixing some bugs, and adding a small ending after the final boss.

Thank you all for playing Last Slice!

Please also consider playing Super Raft Boat and voting for it for Best of GX Games in the Game Maker Awards!

Full Patch Notes