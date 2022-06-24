Last Slice v1.1.0 - Helveti Joins the Fight!

🐟Helveti Joins Last Slice🦈
This is the final update fixing some bugs, and adding a small ending after the final boss.
Thank you all for playing Last Slice!
Please also consider playing Super Raft Boat and voting for it for Best of GX Games in the Game Maker Awards!
Full Patch Notes
- Added Helveti from Super Raft Boat to party mode.
- Added epilogue in hub after beating final boss
- Added more people to credits
- Fixed UI scaling for party mode results screen
- Fixed level 2 wrong window
- Fixed level 2 intro typo
- Fixed TV object spin speed
- Cheezy's Fish and Pepperoni grow when hit
- Added dead zones (.25 - 1) for both controller sticks
- Digi Doggle white pixel fixed
- Fixed steam library placement
- High Drive song added
- Final Slice song added
- Fixed other small bugs
