This build introduce some physics performance improvements and add collision for the mined ore.

A leak has been detected in the latest physics improvement, this can impact FPS in some world.

I reverting the change for the time being.

Hotfixes:

#4746 Light issues when deleting a lot of bricks with box delete.

#4729 Fuel capacity wrong after deleting reactor or engine.

Quit to title fixed

Thanks for playing!