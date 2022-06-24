Livestream v1.3 - 2022 Summer Sale!

Toy Tanks - 2022 Summer Sale!

Hey Everyone, I hope your all having a wonderful summer so far :-) Toy Tanks is back and better then ever!

The full game will be 42% off on here and on Steam! The game is now up to version 1.3, this new version contains a total of 60 levels, the option to detach your cursor from your tank, new enemies, new bosses and more!

This is the deepest sale Toy Tanks will have for the remainder of the year, normally Toy Tanks is $11.99(USD), but with the summer sale, lasting for exactly 2 weeks, the game is now $6.95(USD)!

There is always the demo version of the game if you are just interested in giving it a go!

Here's a taste of some of the new content you can expect to see in the 2022 summer sale:

The design philosophy behind the new levels is more experimental then the original, first 30. I wanted to explore different concepts and try and push the player a bit more with harder tank combinations and deadlier terrain. Some of the new levels really require some thought, tanks acting like keys to doors that must be completed first before the next sub objective can be pursued. What do I mean by this, a simple example of a tank that acts like a key is the Healer tank, when positioned correctly it can be near impossible to destroy the tank that it's healing - you first need to take out the healer. There is a bunch of sub-objective based levels in this latest version of the game, some of them are sort of like mini puzzles. And if that's too difficulty you can always try and brute force your way through with the various offensive tactics you've developed while playing :-). Nothing needs to be solved in only one way.

Overall, I am fairly happy with the state of the game right now. I believe there is a solid number of hours of playtime available, the balance is good, the accessibility options are solid, The game is well rounded at the moment and that makes me really happy given how important the project was to me on a personal level.

If any of you have any thoughts, questions, or concerns please don't hesitate to reach out to me via the discord community or email: rodneyluckhurst@gmail.com

Thank you all again for giving this a read, Have a wonderful Summer!