Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto update for 24 June 2022

June 24, 2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that caused the train whistle to sound when the left stick of the controller was moved from directly above to the left.

The game now pauses when the controller is disconnected (while driving the train).

