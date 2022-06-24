Patch - 1.1.6

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



Guard Towers are coming soon!

We are modeling 2 guard towers initially. This Light single unit Scout tower and a mobile version that is a new Atlas configuration more details will be coming soon!



This Update includes the following updates as well

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Patch Notes

Guard Towers & Turrets now have a new population system dedicated to them (Performance reasons since in some save games we were witnessed sometimes 50-80+ turrets which the engine cannot handle + makes the game literally mute to which no attack from Infected work anymore)

Fixed a bug in Horde map 1 was resolved that was causing Infected to not user the other spawns on the map when you cleared a new section

Fixed Horde map 1 odd collision that was causing units to float

Camera tweaks to stop the "slowing down bug" with being unable to zoom in at times even though you clearly should be able to

Reduced the Turret Ammo Widget's display range to 25,000 (from 30,000)

Added night lighting to Guard tower.

Range and damage values rebalanced for all Weapons

Infection Structures have more resistance towards explosions

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

New Posters up



