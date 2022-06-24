Patch version 1.0.31

Decided to push another small update with some fixes I've been wanting to implement, plus a cool new feature for folks working on campaigns to play with! Here are the changes:

-- fixed the pending-Wait-action dialogue menu bug again; this time, without causing huge issues elsewhere. (I think. Pretty sure this time.)

-- fixed the positioning of tooltips on item option buttons for the top row of items within the character inventory viewer window in the reserve supplies screen.

-- fixed: the documentation for the SpawnVisualEffects action had an error.

-- added documentation for the particle types supported for use with skills and the SpawnParticlesAt script action.

-- fixed: custom item graphics contained in custom campaigns weren't being loaded into the item editor.

-- fixed: custom skill graphics contained in custom campaigns weren't being loaded into the skill editor.

-- fixed: assets with the same name as an asset of a different type (e.g. Whet Stone, which is both the name of a sound effect and an item image) were being culled from available assets in the campaign editor.

And the cool new feature for custom campaigns: equipment can now be edited!

-- new script action supported: AlterEquipment. Allows editing of an item equipped to a character. Parameters: character name; equipment slot name; attribute name (Value, Uses Left, or a stat name); and an operation. This means you can now run a script to repair weapons, forge existing weapons and armor to become stronger, and so on.

-- items can now have an altersEquipment attribute that effectively calls AlterEquipment when the item is used. This allows for creating consumables that permanently affect the properties of other equipment.

-- the item editor now successully saves and loads the altersEquipment attribute, and has input fields to add or change the altersEquipment attribute on items.