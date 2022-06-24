Spiral Clicker 0.43 is here

Hey everyone. I just finished version 0.43 of spiral clicker. This one focused a lot on optimization. I still have a lot of optimizing to go, but the game should load faster, and the black boxes some players have been experiencing may be solved in this version. I'm not sure if it will solve them for everyone but I do know it solved it for some people so far. Here's what's new in this version of the game:

Mall scene added for Cathrine.

Mall scene added for Branda.

Mall scene added for Delia.

Mall scene added for Dixie.

Mall scene added for Luna.

Eliza added to game.

5 CGs added for Eliza.

Various optimizations added to game.

