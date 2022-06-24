Keep updating the game. THAT NEW CARDS SMELL!

Happy summertime! And Steam summer sale is here. Don't forget to check out the discount and new updates of Sea Horizon!

The following are the updates for this time.

New UI with new graphics

We finally painted our skills with graphics. They are no longer just words, and we believe that makes the combat more fascinating.

New language setting: French, Germany, and Spanish

We welcome players from all over the world. Join us in the water of Myrihyn this summer!

New page for your collection

The players can look up all the skills and enchantments in the collection. Finding what's new and how to build your character is so much easier.

Reward after a fight

Get Anchors if you don't want any loot. The players will no longer get nothing out of a fight.

Bug fix

Found some bugs, and fixed them.

Now is the time! Set sail in the summer!