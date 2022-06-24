Horror and Sound Improvements

This week we're improving important aspects of horror such as attack and death animations, as well as continuing to improve sound as we go! We've also been working on some major updates for the future, including the ritual, investigation improvements, and a new event that triggers when being attacked by the ghost! Expect news on these features within the next few updates.

New death screen & death sounds

Improved animation and general experience when getting attacked by ghost

Female ghosts now have unique sounds

Added a ghost interactable robot vacuum. This is also a new evidence: ghost controlled objects

Ghost's eyes now glow when stalking

Added rocking chair, ghosts can interact with rocking chairs

New ghost footstep sounds

New death item pickup sound

Adjustments to level audio

New player wood footsteps

Player drops item on getting hit

Increased Chance crucifix works and range it can affect the ghost

Improved animations for ghost walking overall

Fixed some issues with how some ghosts would appear

Added chance based surprise ghost event when entering house

General network optimizations

XP screen improvements