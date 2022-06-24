Horror and Sound Improvements

This week we're improving important aspects of horror such as attack and death animations, as well as continuing to improve sound as we go! We've also been working on some major updates for the future, including the ritual, investigation improvements, and a new event that triggers when being attacked by the ghost! Expect news on these features within the next few updates.
- New death screen & death sounds
- Improved animation and general experience when getting attacked by ghost
- Female ghosts now have unique sounds
- Added a ghost interactable robot vacuum. This is also a new evidence: ghost controlled objects
- Ghost's eyes now glow when stalking
- Added rocking chair, ghosts can interact with rocking chairs
- New ghost footstep sounds
- New death item pickup sound
- Adjustments to level audio
- New player wood footsteps
- Player drops item on getting hit
- Increased Chance crucifix works and range it can affect the ghost
- Improved animations for ghost walking overall
- Fixed some issues with how some ghosts would appear
- Added chance based surprise ghost event when entering house
- General network optimizations
- XP screen improvements
