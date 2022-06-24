Update Notes - 06/24/2022

Hello, everyone,

In this Update, 5 new Exclusive Spiritual Blessing, 10 new Occult Scroll and some enemy Affixes are added. We also adjusted the quality and effect of some scrolls.

About the upcoming DLC, which will be released in the third quarter this year, we are now preparing new heroes, new weapons and new game mode for you so please stay tuned. The timetable and our plan of upcoming DLCs and free updates will be released Next Week. Thank you all for your patience and support!

Special thanks go to @SlightRNG and other players for giving us suggestions on Scroll Effect and Hero Ascension. Also, Thank you for all those passionate players who helped to improve the overall quality of the game.

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Spiritual Blessing

5 New Exclusive Spiritual Blessings

Life Power (Ao Bai)



＋/－2% weapon DMG when＋/－1 HP (Max DMG affected by HP)

Elemental Orb (Crown Prince)



Elemental Orb (CD: 3s) can be triggered after dealing DMG to enemies. Reload weapons to change the types of Elemental Orb. +5% Elemental DMG, -0.1s CD for 10s when defeating one enemy affected by Elemental Effect (up to 25 stacks)

Double Tap (Qing Yan)



Deal Weapon DMG to the enemies to cause 1 extra damage based on the weapon's basic DMG. (CD: 1s)

Gradual Improvement (Lei Luo)



Gain 1 stack of Gradual Improvement for Crit Hit, while reduce 1 stack for Non-Crit Hit. Each stack adds up 0.3x CritX (up to 20 stacks).

Tsunami Punch (Qian Sui)



+2 Tidal Aspis charges. Retract the Aspis to cause Weapon DMG once. +300% DMG from Aspis retraction.

Occult Scroll

New Occult Scrolls:

Break the Ice



Unlock: Defeat Abyssal Serpent twice on Elite or higher difficulty

Quality: Legend

Effect: Lv 1 Ascension randomly, and gain 5 Occult Scrolls. (At least 1 Legend Scroll)

Break the Ice

Unlock: Defeat Abyssal Serpent twice on Elite or higher difficulty

Quality: Legend

Effect: Lv 1 Ascension randomly, and gain 5 Occult Scrolls. (At least 1 Legend Scroll)



Unlock: Defeat Dragon Qian once on Elite or higher difficulty

Quality: Legend

Effect: +1% All DMG for every 100 copper spent. If you bring over 500 coppers to the next stage, then the excessive part will be consumed.

Extravagant Consumption

Unlock: Defeat Dragon Qian once on Elite or higher difficulty

Quality: Legend

Effect: +1% All DMG for every 100 copper spent. If you bring over 500 coppers to the next stage, then the excessive part will be consumed.



Unlock: Defeat Desert Boar 50 times

Quality: Rare

Effect: Cost coppers to refresh Peddler's merch. (Including sold out merch)

Refresh Addict

Unlock: Defeat Desert Boar 50 times

Quality: Rare

Effect: Cost coppers to refresh Peddler's merch. (Including sold out merch)



Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Rare

Effect: -50% Primary Skill cooldown. 3s cooldown for secondary skill.

Ancient Timer

Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Rare

Effect: -50% Primary Skill cooldown. 3s cooldown for secondary skill.



Unlock: Defeat Umbrella Spirit with Crit Hit 10 times

Quality: Rare

Effect: ＋1.5x CritX /＋0.5x CritX when taken 50 DMG from the enemies or traps（cannot be discarded)

Glazed Sight

Unlock: Defeat Umbrella Spirit with Crit Hit 10 times

Quality: Rare

Effect: ＋1.5x CritX /＋0.5x CritX when taken 50 DMG from the enemies or traps（cannot be discarded)



Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Rare

Effect: +80% Skill DMG. Every time you make purchase from the Peddler, -5% Skill DMG. (cannot be discarded)

Rational Consumption

Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Rare

Effect: +80% Skill DMG. Every time you make purchase from the Peddler, -5% Skill DMG. (cannot be discarded)



Unlock: Defeat Elite Kappa once

Quality: Normal

Effect: +50% Total Weapon DMG. Obtain 1 Cursed Scroll for every 3 Mysterious Chests you opened.(Cannot be discarded)

New Cursed Scroll:

Cowardly Bully



Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Curse

Effect: -30% DMG to Elite monsters.

Cowardly Bully

Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Curse

Effect: -30% DMG to Elite monsters.



Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Curse

Effect: The higher the Max HP and Max shield/armor are, the lower the movement speed is. (Decrease up to 20%)

Heavy Burden

Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Curse

Effect: The higher the Max HP and Max shield/armor are, the lower the movement speed is. (Decrease up to 20%)



Unlock: Automatically

Quality: Curse

Effect: Every missing shot causes 1 DMG to yourself. This effect will not knock you down.

Effect Adjustments:

Heavy Shield

Original Effect: －10% movement speed; 50% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit.

New Effect: －10% Movement speed when being hit (for 10s); 40% chance to be immune from all DMG ( 25% for Elites and Bosses).

Heavy Shield

Original Effect: －10% movement speed; 50% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit.

New Effect: －10% Movement speed when being hit (for 10s); 40% chance to be immune from all DMG ( 25% for Elites and Bosses).

Original Effect: 60% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit.

New Effect: 50% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit (30% for Elites and Bosses).

Enhanced·Heavy Shield

Original Effect: 60% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit.

New Effect: 50% chance to be immune from normal DMG when being hit (30% for Elites and Bosses).

Original Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted when Shield is below 50%.

New Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted but will slow down 50%.

Overwhelming Shield

Original Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted when Shield is below 50%.

New Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted but will slow down 50%.

Original Effect: ＋50% Shield Recovering Speed; Shield Recovery will not be interrupted when Shield is below 50%.

New Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted but will slow down 25%.

Enhanced·Overwhelming Shield

Original Effect: ＋50% Shield Recovering Speed; Shield Recovery will not be interrupted when Shield is below 50%.

New Effect: Shield Recovery will not be interrupted but will slow down 25%.

Original Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋2% Max HP per second

New Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋4% Max HP per second

Flesh and Bones

Original Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋2% Max HP per second

New Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋4% Max HP per second

Original Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋2% Max HP per second. This Effect will be enhanced 2% when players loss 1% HP.

New Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋4% Max HP per second. This Effect will be enhanced 4% when players loss 1% HP.

Enhanced·Flesh and Bones

Original Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋2% Max HP per second. This Effect will be enhanced 2% when players loss 1% HP.

New Effect: Convert all Shield/Armor to HP and＋4% Max HP per second. This Effect will be enhanced 4% when players loss 1% HP.

Original Effect: +10% weapon DMG for 1s when hitting the enemy (up to 100 stacks).

New Effect: +15% weapon DMG for 2s when hitting the enemy (up to 50 stacks).

Merciless Combo

Original Effect: +10% weapon DMG for 1s when hitting the enemy (up to 100 stacks).

New Effect: +15% weapon DMG for 2s when hitting the enemy (up to 50 stacks).

Original Effect: +10% weapon DMG for 2s when hitting the enemy (up to 100 stacks).

New Effect: +15% weapon DMG for 3s when hitting the enemy (up to 50 stacks).

Enhanced·Merciless Combo

Original Effect: +10% weapon DMG for 2s when hitting the enemy (up to 100 stacks).

New Effect: +15% weapon DMG for 3s when hitting the enemy (up to 50 stacks).

Original Effect: ＋50% DMG and＋3% Life-Steal

New Effect: ＋50% Max HP, ＋50% DMG, and ＋3% Life-Steal

Sanguine Relic

Original Effect: ＋50% DMG and＋3% Life-Steal

New Effect: ＋50% Max HP, ＋50% DMG, and ＋3% Life-Steal

Original Effect: ＋3% Life-Steal; ＋50% DMG when HP is full.

New Effect: ＋50% Max HP, ＋3% Life-Steal, and＋50% DMG when HP is full.

Enhanced·Sanguine Relic

Original Effect: ＋3% Life-Steal; ＋50% DMG when HP is full.

New Effect: ＋50% Max HP, ＋3% Life-Steal, and＋50% DMG when HP is full.

Original Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit.

New Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit and obtain one temporary skill use (Does not stack)

Terminal Iucidity

Original Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit.

New Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit and obtain one temporary skill use (Does not stack)

Original Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills (2s) when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit.

New Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills (2s) when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit and obtain one temporary skill use (Does not stack)

Enhanced·Terminal Iucidity

Original Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills (2s) when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit.

New Effect: Reset the cooldown of all skills (2s) when you lose 20% Max HP(or more) in a single hit and obtain one temporary skill use (Does not stack)

Original Effect: Store 12 points of energy for each Dash, and consume all energy when using secondary skill. +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (max 600 points)

New Effect: Store 24 points of energy for each Dash, and consume all energy when using primary skill or secondary skill. +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (max 600 points)

Energy Sandals

Original Effect: Store 12 points of energy for each Dash, and consume all energy when using secondary skill. +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (max 600 points)

New Effect: Store 24 points of energy for each Dash, and consume all energy when using primary skill or secondary skill. +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (max 600 points)

Original Effect: Store 12 points of energy for each Dash, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill with +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 600 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 24 points of energy for each Dash, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill with +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 600 points of energy)

Enhanced·Energy Sandals

Original Effect: Store 12 points of energy for each Dash, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill with +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 600 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 24 points of energy for each Dash, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill with +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 600 points of energy)

Original Effect: Store 2 point of energy for each Crit, and consume all energy when using secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (Max 500 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 4 point of energy for each Crit, and consume all energy when using primary skill or secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (Max 500 points of energy)

Skill Booster

Original Effect: Store 2 point of energy for each Crit, and consume all energy when using secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (Max 500 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 4 point of energy for each Crit, and consume all energy when using primary skill or secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG when consuming each point of energy (Max 500 points of energy)

Original Effect: Store 2 point of energy for each Crit, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 500 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 4 point of energy for each Crit, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using primary skill or secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 500 points of energy)

Enhanced· Skill Booster

Original Effect: Store 2 point of energy for each Crit, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 500 points of energy)

New Effect: Store 4 point of energy for each Crit, and there's a 33% chance to fully replenish energy points upon storing. Consume all energy points when using primary skill or secondary skill to enhance skill DMG; +1% skill DMG for each energy point consumed. (Max 500 points of energy)

Original Effect: Recover 1% Max HP and 10 ammo of the equipped weapon whenever you kill an enemy affected by Elemental Effect.

New Effect: Recover 1% Max HP and 5 ammo of the equipped weapon whenever you trigger Elemental Effect. (1s CD)

Elemental Bestowment

Original Effect: Recover 1% Max HP and 10 ammo of the equipped weapon whenever you kill an enemy affected by Elemental Effect.

New Effect: Recover 1% Max HP and 5 ammo of the equipped weapon whenever you trigger Elemental Effect. (1s CD)

Original Effect: Recover 1% Max HP, 1% Shield/Armor, and 10 ammo directly to the magazine whenever you kill an enemy affected by Elemental Effect.

New Effect: Recover 1% Max HP, 1% Shield/Armor, and 5ammo directly to the magazine whenever you trigger Elemental Effect. (1s CD)

Enhanced· Elemental Bestowment

Original Effect: Recover 1% Max HP, 1% Shield/Armor, and 10 ammo directly to the magazine whenever you kill an enemy affected by Elemental Effect.

New Effect: Recover 1% Max HP, 1% Shield/Armor, and 5ammo directly to the magazine whenever you trigger Elemental Effect. (1s CD)

Original Effect: +35% Skill DMG when the skill hits an enemy with more than 70% HP.

New Effect: +45% Skill DMG when the skill hits an enemy with more than 70% HP.

Sucker Punch

Original Effect: +35% Skill DMG when the skill hits an enemy with more than 70% HP.

New Effect: +45% Skill DMG when the skill hits an enemy with more than 70% HP.

Original Effect: ＋0.5% Skill DMG to enemies when they gain 1% Max HP.

New Effect: ＋0.7% Skill DMG to enemies when they gain 1% Max HP.

Enhanced· Sucker Punch

Original Effect: ＋0.5% Skill DMG to enemies when they gain 1% Max HP.

New Effect: ＋0.7% Skill DMG to enemies when they gain 1% Max HP.

Original Effect: Every five shots gain +50% DMG (Count is reset when reloading).

New Effect: Every five shots gain +80% DMG (Count is reset when reloading).

Perfect Sixth

Original Effect: Every five shots gain +50% DMG (Count is reset when reloading).

New Effect: Every five shots gain +80% DMG (Count is reset when reloading).

Original Effect: Every five shots gain +100% weapon DMG.

New Effect: Every five shots gain +160% weapon DMG.

Quality Adjustment

Degraded from Legend to Rare:

[Blazing Hoop], [Magnetic Coil], [Realm of Corrosion], [Elemental Weave], [Fountain of Life], [Reinforced Eggshell], [Safety Measures], [Sanguine Relic]

Degraded from Rare to Normal:

[Mutual Respect], [Generosity], [Field Support], [Persistent], [Berserk Soul], [Elemental Relic], [Elemental Cube], [Skateboarder], [Fast-Loader], [Terminal Iucidity], [Rock-Hard Determination], [Energy Sandals], [Skill Booster], [Abundant Vitality], [Genesis], [Ammo Recoverer], [Magic Magazine], [Lone Ranger]

Upgraded from Normal to Rare:

[Flesh and Bones], [Propulsion Device], [Untold Effort]

Upgraded from Rare to Legend:

[Deadly Counter], [Merciless Combo]

Upgraded from Normal to Legend:

[Elemental Power]

Enemies:

The appearance frequency of enhanced enemies with defensive Affixes is lower now.

New Enemy Affixes:

Inherited: After one enemy dies, its Affixes will be randomly inherited by a normal enemy within 15m

Dedicated: 1s after one enemy dies, all enemies around it will turn into enhanced enemies (within 15m)

Inherited: After one enemy dies, its Affixes will be randomly inherited by a normal enemy within 15m

Dedicated: 1s after one enemy dies, all enemies around it will turn into enhanced enemies (within 15m)

Adjusted the DMG enemies under Manipulation cause to other enemies, as well as optimized their actions

Stage

Adjusted the refresh mechanism of traps in Anxi Desert. Now the traps in high difficulty will be more challenging.

Sound Effect:

Optimized the sound effect in battles.

UI

Optimized the interface of Lei Luo’s Talent [Gifted Man].

Optimized the interface of Demonic Aura Diffusion.

Optimized the weapon’s Drop and Compare interface.

Others:

Optimized Matchmaking: Can match with players in other difficulties.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that the special effect of ground might disappear earlier after Pyro Lantern Spirit’s death.

Fixed a bug that some enemies under Manipulation might deal DMG to the players instead of other enemies.

Fixed a bug that some players might get stuck in Hyperborean Jokul.

Fixed a bug that players might jump out of the map in Desert Ruins.

Fixed a bug that some players might get stuck in Longling Tomb-Stage 3.

Fixed a bug that some players might get stuck in Shoreside Valley.

Fixed a bug that some players might get stuck in Anxi Desert.

Fixed a bug about the special effects of Elite Thunderous Stalker’s mirror image

Fixed a bug that the special effects of explosion might not appear

Fixed a bug that repeatedly picking up Scrolls [Flesh and Bones] and [Paranormality] might cause HP disturbance.

Fixed a bug that DMG of burning effect might not be included in Elemental Restraint

Fixed a bug that team panel cannot be checked when downed/spectating.

