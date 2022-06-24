Patch 0.10.3d
New Content:
New AI added: Spitfire MKIII - The variant has better engine and turn performance compared to the spitfire MKI with the same 8x7.7mm guns
Changes:
Europe Mission 1 has more ally aircraft, from 9 spitfire MKI to 6 spitfire MKI + 6 spitfire MKIII
Invert Controller Y Axis has been changed to Invert Y Axis, when enabled, it will invert the mouse Y Axis as well.
AI Aircraft had a 15% max stat difference on spawn, This has been changed to the intended 10%
Changed files in this update