Patch 0.10.3d

Patch 0.10.3d

New Content:

New AI added: Spitfire MKIII - The variant has better engine and turn performance compared to the spitfire MKI with the same 8x7.7mm guns

Changes:

Europe Mission 1 has more ally aircraft, from 9 spitfire MKI to 6 spitfire MKI + 6 spitfire MKIII

Invert Controller Y Axis has been changed to Invert Y Axis, when enabled, it will invert the mouse Y Axis as well.

AI Aircraft had a 15% max stat difference on spawn, This has been changed to the intended 10%