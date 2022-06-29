DevBlog 18: Major Update 1.1

Greetings Commanders,

We’ve just gone live with our first community-led update. Once again a massive thank you for all your feedback. We continue to be excited to be working on this game with you foremost in our minds. Firstly:



The “store” section in-game worried players because it led some to wonder if we’d later introduce gameplay affecting microtransactions and pay-to-win mechanics. While this was never the intention, we did think a soft-currency tied player progression system would work well. We acknowleadge that the way this was presented was fairly confusing and so we are happy to remove it while we review better progression systems.

Ultimately, we don’t want anything to stand between you and enjoying the classic RTS gameplay the game has to offer!

In detail, this means:

Removing all unit “purchasing”

All current, and future, units will be available immediately

Operations will be removed

We’ll be working on a new progression system

DLCs still planned for the future



We’ve seen many enjoying the 1st Act of our Campaign, so here’s ACT II.

Battle rages on with the next 4 missions of our immersive character-driven camapaign. Tensions escalate and the stakes rise as our factions complete to fulfill their ideologies amongst all the turmoil of new locations and story beats. Continue to immerse yourself in the expansive world and lore of the Crossfire: Legion universe.



If intense micro-management isn’t your thing, we have a new macro-management game mode for you. Battlelines allows for 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 matches with a focus on your army composition rather than the micromanaging of units. This is a macro-focused game mode where you place your units in formation within the designated area and watch them spawn in waves that fight automatically towards the other team's HQ.



Like to keep your eye on the prize? We’ve a new Payload map for you called “Badlands”

You fight to secure each payload amongst the thick foliage and tricky terrain of the jungle. There are numerous lanes of narrow attack that allow you to focus your forces and set ambushes.



We have answered the calls for allowing hotkey remapping so you can more efficiently command. This feature will still grow and its options will become more detailed in future.

Leaving the game will result in an automatic loss and a win for your opponent.

Presets configurations now are saving properly.

Ghost core will no longer prevent building construction on the same spot it was destroyed.

Workers can't deny building HQs anymore as they spawn with more life. Construction time remains unchanged.

Games should now end properly when Surrender/Abandon options are used.

Turrets building now follows the same placement rules as in Payload mode.

Mineral patches are now depleting after 15000 resources collected.

Workers now are carrying 7 minerals down from 10, and 5 gas down from 6.

The Cavalier and Scepter units now have the stealth detection ability.

Ghost Core has been revamped : If the core is under attack, the healing is deactivated. The initial cooldown of Ghost Core is 4 minutes.

Ghost Nation now has a global cooldown.



On top of all that, we’ve improved general performance and stability. So if you’ve had trouble playing the game in the past, please try it again and let us know how you get on.



We have our 1st ESL champions! Congratulation and enjoy your prize money and gifts:

Europe winner: FTWCheese

Americas winner: LaFaf

Asia winner: Fuyue

An overview of the results can be found here: https://play.eslgaming.com/crossfire-legion



We also have a Fan Kit available with artwork, unit cards, logos and all your content creators need here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

And for Streamers there is all the tools you need here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

Phew that was a lot! We keep pressing forward and can’t wait to see you on the battlefield as we work towards our next monthly update. GLHF.