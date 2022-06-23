Beacon 3.11

Patch 3.11 is out, including some minor balance tweaks and dozens of fixes! The most important fix in the patch is a change to the Remove Mutation DNA mod, changing it to Clear Slot. The issue that caused the slot to stay locked is now fixed but it will also clear the DNA from the slot as well. Depending on feedback to this change we can consider changing it to keep your DNA and only remove the mutation, but generally when a mutation is being removed from a slot there is plenty of other DNA to replace it with.

Development on the next content patch is progressing as well! Patch 3.2 will include more level content than the previous patches, including multiple new sets of landmarks including a new Icosatron themed set.

The full 3.11 patch notes are below. Let us know if you run into any new bugs and if there's any feedback on the new Clear Slot DNA Mod!

Balance

Start Stockpile - Removed Grenade Mods from loot table, giving the player a guaranteed Weapon or Auxiliary now

DNA Mod: Remove Mutation - Changed Remove Mutation into Reset Slot, removing the mutation and DNA instantly and allowing a new piece of DNA to be slotted

Antigrav Ooze - Adjusted audio settings on enemies and environment objects to make them feel more unique

Palier Overhangs - Removed counter that would destroy the Palier mushroom platform after multiple jumps onto it

Debuff: Hail Freeze - Decreased duration of freeze

Weapon: Whirlwind Generator and Twisted Gift (Variant) - Increased size and damage of rocks thrown out, increased damage per second of whirlwind, adjusted whirlwind effect, and set Push to affect floating enemies.

Weapon: Hailshard Generator and Permafrost (Variant) - Increased damage of all ice chunks

Weapon: Hailshard Condensor and Deep Freeze (Variant) - Increased damage and increased damage range of ice chunks

Weapon: Cuber and Vexed Voxel (Variant) - Increased bullet speed, adjusted bullet pausing for new speed, reduced damage, and updated explosion effects

Fixes