Beta 9.1 – Fallen Comrades, New Missions, Skiing, QoL

Hey there! Beta 9.1 is now live. This update focuses on several quality-of-life adjustments, new missions, and the new "Fallen Comrades" page, to honor heroes killed in battle.



TWBI is also 20% off on Steam during the Summer Sale!

Fallen Comrades

The Fallen Comrades page can be accessed from the "Campaign" menu. It displays a field of flowers (one for each player death) as well as headstones for any heroes killed in battle. The fanciness of the headstone is determined by the rank at which the hero was killed in battle. Headstones also list during which battles the hero respectively emerged and was killed, number of kills, battles, and victories, and even a small screenshot from the time of the hero's death.



New Missions

There are 4 new missions this time around, each offering something new. One is a skiing level, while another involves neutral buildings that can be captured and offer a new unit type. Yet another is kind of strange and I won't say much about, while the last one is just a big ol' battle, which I guess isn't anything that new. Sorry, I also wish I wasn't such a liar.



Up Next

I've begun work on the last mission of the main campaign. The other feature I'd like to get in place is the end-screen for when a campaign is finished. That will be used for procedural campaigns as well, as right now things are a little anticlimactic when victory is achieved at the end of a campaign. I hope you enjoy the new content, and please feel free to send any questions or feedback my way. Cheerio!



New Features & Content

Fallen Comrades - A new Campaign page showing a cemetery with heroes killed in battle. Includes some stats and even a screenshot of the hero's last moment

New Campaign Missions: Double Daffy (ski level), Lake Frends (it's a surprise!), High Mountain (new unit type), and The Calm (big ol' battle)

Added Neutral Buildings - won't spawn units/abilities until taken over. AI will attempt to capture as well

Added game option (off by default) to save end-of-battle screenshot, either at display resolution or capped to 1080p (Saved to %localappdata%/Users/ThereWillBeInk/<profileName>/Campaigns/<campaignName>/Screens)

Changes & Enhancements

Added Hero stats for number of battles (includes retreats) and victories

Tanks now use same pathfinding as other units (much better, but still room for improvement)

Added one second pause when loading mission description between missions, to avoid accidental skip

Advancing to the next level/barracks/restart now requires holding on button for a half second, to avoid accidental skip

Next battle/retry/barracks buttons are once again active when zoomed in at end-of-battle

All buildings are now visible on night missions

Adjusted end-of-battle message backing and placement (less transparent, no overlap)

Adjusted checkmarks (skill progress, etc) to be more visible (black instead of green)

Added sound when selecting Hero for deployment with gamepad on Barracks page

Made target crosshair location sprite less transparent

When highlighting a unit note on Barracks page with gamepad, other notes will fade

Changed "Campaign Stats" notes on Barracks page to blue

Units no longer get suppressed by flames

Mods: Added autoHealWound unit attribute - allows wounds to automatically heal over time

Bug Fixes