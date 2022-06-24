Another Hotfix, Hot From the Forge

Share · View all patches · Build 8997383 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We forged a new update that fixes a slew of bugs. We will continue collecting your feedback and bug reports. Thank you for being so active and sharing your experience!

List of fixed bugs:

Bandit customers getting stuck.

Customers that ask the player to fulfill orders for a loan or in exchange for food get stuck after the game loads.

Special customers arrive again after the game loads.

A second beggar arrives after the game loads.

A builder getting stuck on the stairs.

Spoiled food turning fresh after being picked up and put back on the table.

The Baron's assistant leaving with Antonio.

Ore could be placed into any piece of furniture.

Infinite order fulfillment and gold after reloading.

Players unable to sell food cabinets and bookcases (if they are empty).

Game UI disappears when special customers arrive again.

A “phantom” order is created after the game loads.

Update the game, keep playing and share your gaming experience on our Discord server. Your help is invaluable!

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team