Full Release [1.05.a]: The Magiturge Origin

The release build is now available with all previous Beta fixes/updates, including the following:

New Arena Origin: The Magiturge!

Experience the canonical "end" of the Arena Combat story with the strangest addition to the Origin lineup to date. The Magiturge is an otherworldly weaver of arcane gifts and the artificer of unique spellcasting wands, which they construct from within their pocket-dimensional tower. Achieve three imprints to unlock this Origin, and go on to learn the final secrets of Nevada with arcane elements thundering from your very fingertips!

There will be more content in the coming months, as always: new weapons, new origins, and who knows what else. But for the time being, we hope you enjoy the free summer update!