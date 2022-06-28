Update 1.2.0 now Available!

We've come out from hibernation to bring an update and some news!

We've are collaborating with Musical Range, a game where you play music with guns, has just released an update with the music from Flynguin Station. To celebrate this news, we've pushed an update to the game to improve user experience and offer more agency to the player. As well as a reducement in game file size.

Full Change Log

Reduced the required experience to level up by almost half

--- Specially noticeable in levels above 10. Leveling up should feel much more natural, faster, and gratifiying.

--- This can create a weird case for existing profiles, which have experience above this threshold. The first launch post update, will level up your character normally. But the extra experience will be lost.

--- Unfortunately, there is no bonus level or extra leveling for existing profiles.

--- Let us know how this new leveling experience feels, so we can make future adjustments

Adjusted flight camera rotation.

--- New angle allows you to see what is coming up ahead, so you can take preemptive action and use your necklace, rocket, or wing items.

--- Let us know how this camera angle feels. Our intention is to reduce the RNG aspect of the game, and give players more agency in getting better flights and to react to what's up ahead.

Greatly reduce game file size, from 2.5GB to 700MB.

Added new PROMO CODE: MUSICALRANGE

Have a good flight!