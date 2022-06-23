New Guided Adventure - Refreshed Beginning and Content Upgrades

In this update we are finalizing the changes in response to player suggestions since releasing into early access back in January. We had a very pleasant turnout of Big Booty Adventurers who joined our discord and bathed us in the glory of feedback. We decided to put considerable focus on the beginning of the game so that new players would find it more welcoming and enjoyable to start anew.

-Altering the Beginning-

Players now begin their adventure in an area where they can optionally read instructions on how to play and practice the art of locomotion. The Parkour courses are no longer a barrier to reaching your first sets of skirmishes against enemies. A portal has been opened in the main base which takes you straight to the fight and doesn't break the flow of the game in any way. Additionally we've given you a boat right from the start. However, it is dainty and when we do release the naval update it will most assuredly be blown to bits if you take it to the wrong places. Enjoy it while ye can.

-What to do and Where to Go-

Knowing what to do and where to go were sorely lacking instruction. In our attempts to make a ‘non linear’ game we neglected to give players even a hint of info. To balance this we've added colored and white smoke stacks to the world. Players can now follow these to find direction in the game. Following white smoke is representative of playing a “mission”. Colored smoke represents locations players should visit for loot or special items and can be discovered in any order.

-Additional Areas-

Most of our attention has gone to reworking the beginnings of the game to appeal to new players, however we have added a few spaces returning players may want to visit. Without going into great detail these are a Prison, an Inn, an Island full of buried treasure and an island full of rum drunken sailors. As with the entire game, these areas are still under development and will grow over time.

-Open Locomotion and Comfort Options-

We have opened the door to locomotion options and comfort settings. We designed our own "bounce in place" and "arm-throw jump" mechanics to capitalize on the immersion VR can offer. However, this physical playstyle does not suit every player so we have included a range of locomotion options that can be changed quickly and at any time. We have added the ability to flip controllers for left handers and added an offset system allowing players to adjust how items and weapons are held.

-Additional Features-

-Want a bigger fancier boat? It’s now available in the Pirate Town of Chelonia. For now it is the same as the regular boat excepting that it’s much faster. Updates will begin to be thrown in its direction now that it is in-game. (Cannons ahoy!)

-Dying in the game now comes with more consequences. There is now a counter and when you reach the limit expect unfavorable results to occur.

-Starting the game will now launch you into a lobby where you can choose an existing save slot or start a new game.

-Character skins are now unlockable and hidden in treasure chests throughout the world. Killing an enemy will also unlock its skin. More will be added as time goes along

-Crocodiles have begun to appear around the world and will gladly feast upon your flesh.

-Enemies now have a chance to drop certain items upon death such as ammo, booty, or a banana which will replenish 1 health.

-Enemies will prove to be a bit tougher on the offense as many can now use shotgun-like weapons rather than just a single bullet.

-All the weapons seen in the armory are now actually in the game (sorry if you hunted and hunted for them previously bc they simply weren't there)

-More mini games have been added to the base to allow players other ways to earn booty.

-Updated Enemy health bars to be mo fancy. Elite enemies will be gold, normal will be silver.

-More sound effects have been added in more places

-Music has been tweaked for more consistency

-The scroll menu has been updated with more options and settings

-Sound Sliders in the menu now show exact levels (0-100)

-Climbing with either trigger or grips is a permanent option

-Foliage has been added in certain areas

-Teepee has been removed from base - Guns must now be found in the world or purchased from the pirate town Chelonia.

-Prices on guns have risen significantly to balance the flow of the game

-Scroll Menu now shows booty, health, ammo and death counter

-The base swingshot will now only attach to climbable objects instead of every object in the world.

Super thanks to all those who helped with suggestions and feedback.

Disclaimer We anticipate having some hotfixes to throw in over the next few days. Feel free to help us knock them out!