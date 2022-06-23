Patch 1.4.2 (Cloud Saves)

Hello!

More bug fixing. More pet tweaking. And, as promised, Cloud Saving!

Finally!

Tomorrow I'm going to try and focus on making the stat menu (in the Pause screen) more consistent and provide more meaningful info. For example, I'm sure the game saying that you have a Duration of 102 doesn't really make much sense.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

Enabled Cloud Saving.

The Raccoon Pet's "Hoarder" trait (magnetization effect) is now less effective and items magnetize to you much slower. This is the INTENDED speed - the previous speed was way too high, so high that you'd invest 1 point into it and ask yourself why you'd ever want to level it up any more than that, even though you had to to unlock further tiers.

Changed Pet pathing AI. Hopefully, this will fix the issue of the Raccoon pet sometimes getting stuck and just running in circles.

The Raccoon Pet now brings map objects to you (i.e; Crystalized Chest, Portal).

Some changes to the "Medium's Bane" challenge (map 3), tweaking it so abilities you wouldn't expect to hurt you to no longer hurt you.

The SP Regen Booster item no longer drops in the "Medium's Bane" challenge (map 3).

In the event that you open a chest while being dead, the chest process is now cancelled.

Fixed issue where the game would not be properly paused upon victory/defeat.

Fixed crash issues related to the Raccoon Pet.

As usual, thank you everyone for your continued support and patience, especially when it comes to bugs.

Stay awesome!