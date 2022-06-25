Version 11.2.1 includes balance improvements and bug fixes

Hello everyone. Version 11.2.1 of SCP: Secret Laboratory has just been released! It features a few minor improvements and bug fixes.

It may not be a big update but we still wanted to inform you of some of the changes made.

Changes

Improved how SCP-173 Tantrum collisions work.

Fixed SCP-173's Tantrum occasionally being placed midair.

Decreased SCP-173's maximum Hume Shield to 1200, from 1500.

Decreased SCP-096's maximum Hume Shield to 800, from 1000.

SCP-1853 now increases the rate at which SCP-500, SCP-018, Adrenaline, Medkits, Painkillers, High-Explosive and Flashbang Grenades are used by 20%. With each consecutive use, SCP-1853 will retain 50% efficacy — the initial use will have 20% increased speed, the second use will have 30%, the third 35%, etc.

SCP-244 will break through SCP Hume Shield and damage health.

SCP-244 will now no longer damage players with spawn protection.

Shotgun damage reduced to 8.33 per pellet.

Changed shotgun spread pattern to more accurately reflect what a shotgun should behave like.

Replaced the sixth Facility Guard in the default respawn queue with a Class-D personnel.

Conclusion

Thank you all once again for your continued support! We’ll be sharing much more soon related to the upcoming 12.0.0 update, consisting of many, many surprising features.

Have fun and see you in the dark.

~ Northwood Studios