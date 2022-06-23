"LIFE" not found; is now available for FREE!

"LIFE" not found; is now available for download! I said I'd do it later today but couldn't wait any longer.

There seems to be an issue with the bundle, for the time being I put an image of the bundle in the description, make sure to click on it to get both DLCs for an additional 10% off! Here's a link to take you to the bundle straight away:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26359/LIFE_not_found_Supporter_Edition/

The game's OST has also released on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and Apple Music!

That's all for now, I won't be able to work on the game after a few weeks, so please make sure to report any bugs ASAP if found! Make sure to spread the word about "LIFE" not found;! Let's help as many as possible. :)

I hope you enjoy "LIFE" not found;!