Hey Drifters!

Just a quick and small update: we added some Survival Guide tutorial pages. These explain basic controls and give a quick overview on starting mechanics. In addition, this update brings some small changes to the UI for better readability.

What's next?

We're still continuing work on the next major update that will introduce objectives (other than survival) and more. Stay tuned.

Early Access 0.6.3

Survival Guide

Added 5 tutorial pages in the Survival Guide to guide players. Basic Controls, Salvaging Flotsam, Moving the Town, Managing Drifters and Interacting with Landmarks.

Created Survival Guide subsection for the Tutorial pages.

UI