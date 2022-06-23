Hey Drifters!
Just a quick and small update: we added some Survival Guide tutorial pages. These explain basic controls and give a quick overview on starting mechanics. In addition, this update brings some small changes to the UI for better readability.
What's next?
We're still continuing work on the next major update that will introduce objectives (other than survival) and more. Stay tuned.
Early Access 0.6.3
Survival Guide
- Added 5 tutorial pages in the Survival Guide to guide players. Basic Controls, Salvaging Flotsam, Moving the Town, Managing Drifters and Interacting with Landmarks.
- Created Survival Guide subsection for the Tutorial pages.
UI
- The Research Tree is now locked until a Research Station is built.
- The Producer Management is now locked until a workshop is built.
- The Eel-ectricity Overlay is now locked until any Eel-ectricity construction is built.
- Added an outline to the Eel-ectricity Overlay to more properly show the overlay is active.
- Added Grid Size and Energy Requirement to construction tooltips.
- Added Knowledge counter to Research Tree.
- Added upgrade icon to upgrade unlocks in Research Tree.
- Clicking a notification or Drifter Portrait no longer makes the camera jump to that drifter.
- Double-clicking Right Mouse will now close all open panels.
