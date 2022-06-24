Atlas Hot Fix v1.6

As a lover of puzzles, escape rooms and VR in general, the creators of The Atlas Mystery will continue to support and improve this game over time. As we get set for the Steam Summer Sale, we wanted to push the following slight improvements after listening to user feedback. Thank you for the all of the comments and feedback on the game.

Improved floor texture on quest

Made UI laser pointer come out of finger

Fixed floor Z fighting issues

Made force grab range lower to reduce accidentally grabbing far away objects



We're planning some larger improvements to the game in general but as an indie game, we need your help. If you enjoyed the game, please leave us a positive review on Steam and share it while its on sale with any VR enthusiast friends. As developers, we want to expand the puzzles and deepen the mystery at The Atlas!