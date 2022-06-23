 Skip to content

Universe Sandbox update for 23 June 2022

A Warmer Welcome | Update 31.1

Update 31.1
Welcome to Universe Sandbox

Discover your infinite power to create and destroy! Our all-new welcome guide now better highlights the awesome potential of Universe Sandbox. Check them out
More Highlights

  • Blank planets now have the densities of rocky planets instead of gas giants

  • The habitable zone no longer intersects planets, giving you a clearer view of the surface
This update includes 1+ additions and 18+ fixes and improvements.

[url=http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew" data-type="URL" data-id="http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew]Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31.1[/url]

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.

