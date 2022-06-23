A Warmer Welcome | Update 31.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8996705 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 20:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Universe Sandbox

Discover your infinite power to create and destroy! Our all-new welcome guide now better highlights the awesome potential of Universe Sandbox. Check them out

Home > Guides > Welcome to Universe Sandbox



More Highlights

Blank planets now have the densities of rocky planets instead of gas giants



The habitable zone no longer intersects planets, giving you a clearer view of the surface

Before

After

This update includes 1+ additions and 18+ fixes and improvements.

