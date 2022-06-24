Ostranauts Feature Patch (0.9.3.2) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.3.2 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a feature update to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, which adds autosave! Plus a fix for buying salvage licenses.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Added autosave every 15 minutes.

Added a feature to the continue screen that lets the user load normally (last manual save) or use a dropdown to load autosaves or older saves.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from purchasing salvage licenses because their captain didn't feel like succeeding.

The big change here is, of course, autosave!

The game will now autosave approximately every 15 minutes, and backup up to 2 autosaves in the same slot where your usual save files go. This way, if you forget to save progress for a while, and something happens, you should have both your last manual save and some recent saves to choose from.

The main menu's Continue screen also now has a new dropdown at the bottom of each save slot. It lists all manual and autosaves in the folder, in reverse chronological order. This will let you choose which specific save you want to load. Clicking the main slot button above continues to work as before, loading the latest manual save found.

Finally, there is also a fix for the salvage license kiosk. Some players were seeing a log message that they lacked funds when attempting to purchase, despite having enough.

It turns out there was a missing flag on this transaction that let the captain's AI choose what outcome it wanted. And some masochistic AIs preferred to fail. I guess to feel something? I dunno. Anyway, they purchase correctly now.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor