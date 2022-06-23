 Skip to content

Rumours From Elsewhere update for 23 June 2022

Patch 1.0.09 released!

Patch 1.0.09 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope you are enjoying playing Rumours From Elsewhere! We'd love to hear any feedback (good or bad!) to help us continue improving the game with regular updates. Many thanks to everyone who has contacted us so far

This patch includes the following fixes and updates:

  • The Royal Guard playable character has new and improved Combo and Defense attacks and animations.

  • After saving and loading a level, the next boss will now appear as expected.

  • The Necromancer can now wall slide and ledge grab even when a summon is active.

  • Library counters have been fixed to record the correct amounts.

