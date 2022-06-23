 Skip to content

Tribes of Midgard update for 23 June 2022

Tribes of Midgard on sale for 40% off from June 23rd - July 7th!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hiló Vikings,

Let's go to the (Ash) Beach? 🏖️ Tribes of Midgard is part of Steam's Summer Sale - and is now 40% off from June 23rd to July 7th!

Join our Discord

Join our Discord here to become part of our community! You can find a tribe to group up with (by using the Looking for Group channels) and ask any questions you have about the game.

It's also a great place to submit any feedback directly to our team via the #suggest-an-idea channel.

Visit our Guides

In case you (or someone you know!) has picked up the game for the first time, we highly recommend not only spending some time in our Discord, but to check out some guides relating to the game:

Share your creations!

Got a cool screenshot? Captured a clip of your swimming adventures? Or, created some spectacular art involving a Linnorm?

Make sure to tag us on Twitter so we can see! 👀 (yes I send all ur art to the team, I mean just look at this beautiful creation here)

That's all for now! We're always glad to see some new faces in game and in our Discord - and will see you again soon, as Season 3 in August is fast approaching!

Seil seil,
The Norsfell team

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/tribesofmidgard
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tribesofmidgard
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/tribesofmidgard
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tribesofmidgard
Website: https://www.tribesofmidgard.com

