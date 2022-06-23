SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.4 (1656015888)

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
SteamVR:
- Fix the title and icon for the controller binding menu.
- Fix for a VR server shutdown crash.
- Fix for a web server crash when requesting controller information.
OpenXR:
- Implement XR_EXT_palm_pose extension.
- Fix issue with simulating touch controller bindings for WMR that was causing touch controller bindings for primary and secondary buttons to not work.
