SteamVR update for 23 June 2022

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.4 (1656015888)

Last edited by Wendy

SteamVR:

  • Fix the title and icon for the controller binding menu.
  • Fix for a VR server shutdown crash.
  • Fix for a web server crash when requesting controller information.

OpenXR:

  • Implement XR_EXT_palm_pose extension.
  • Fix issue with simulating touch controller bindings for WMR that was causing touch controller bindings for primary and secondary buttons to not work.

Extra notes

View SteamVR game tracking changes `a6d5c07698` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 8996601
