Launch Week, Hotfix 1, and Thank you!

Hello, folks!
Thanks for the warm welcome as we round out our first week! We've been watching the community here, responding as promptly as we can and working on fixes.
I want to quickly thank everyone who left us a kind review. We're a super small team here and Mothergunship: Forge was our first step into making a VR project. We're listening to you all, and we're eager to add more to this game and make it even stronger in the future!
We just pushed our first HotFix. Patch Notes below:
- Fixed Millionaire's cap allowing money to go negative.
- Reduced Valve Index Controller grip pressure needed to activate punching. (NOTE: If you are still running into issues, you can look into reducing this with custom SteamVR binding settings.)
- Aligned punching and grip activation to reduce issues when adjusting the SteamVR grip activation threshold.
- Fixed issue with combat starting before the door animation finishes playing.
Additionally, we just launched the first Weekly Event on Terrible Posture Games' discord --a speed run contest--over on our community discord. Come see how you measure up against fellow players!
If you're interested in meeting other fans of Terrible Posture Games, finding a multiplayer buddy, or helping us refine Mothergunship: Forge, we welcome you to join us!
Thanks again for helping us have such a smooth launch week, and we're looking forward to bringing you more!
-Joe
