College Kings 2 - Episode 1 Major Update OUT NOW

The community feedback driven Episode 1 Major Update is finally here, and it's free to all existing owners! We care deeply that you love the games you buy from us, which is why we spend the last two months improving Episode 1 based on your comments.

What you can expect:

✅ A more refined episode from start to finish

✅ More intimacy and romance, especially if you're in a relationship

✅ New scenes

✅ New choices

✅ New ending

✅ Improve save transfers

We're committed to focusing on the most important aspect of CK: your relationships. Not everything has to be all drama, gloom and doom at San Vallejo College; sometimes you just want to hang out in the park or cuddle up for a movie date with the babes. We’re also introducing growing problems for the frats that will play out over the rest of the season and culminate in the Summer Showdown. You’re in for a wild ride with the gang with lots more episodes to come in the future!

These improvements are inspired by your feedback, so please continue to share your thoughts with us as we continue to develop College Kings 2 (with Episode 2 planned for release later in 2022).

We are really excited about the major release and recommend you replay CK2 Episode 1 from the beginning for the full experience (and transfer your saves from CK1 if you haven't yet).

Lastly, for a limited time only, College Kings 2 is 10% OFF on Steam as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

Get the CK2 Episode 1 Major Update: steam://openurl/https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924480/College_Kings_2__Act_I