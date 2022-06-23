 Skip to content

Trials of Proelium update for 23 June 2022

Trials of Proelium summer update

Summer is here!

Since Trials of Proelium has been out for quite some time now, the price has been reduced.
It's also currently 80% off during steam summer sale.

Changes:

  • Fixed a small glitch. A text pop-up could potentially appear during Letha's dream sequence when it shouldn't

  • Players can now get a free ice cream wand at the Gothfair bartender all summer long!
    The ice cream wands could only be received from Gachapon and specific ice cream vendors before and had a level requirement of 5. That requirement is now gone. Players can now pick a free wand from the bartender and use it even if Yoni is level 1

In other news:

Made good progress on "A Shaman's Ballard", one of my upcoming projects. It's an indirect sequel to Trials of Proelium with a couple of characters making a return. Not sure when it will be released yet.

Happy summer everyone! ːsteamhappyː

