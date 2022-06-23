Trials of Proelium summer update

Summer is here!

Since Trials of Proelium has been out for quite some time now, the price has been reduced.

It's also currently 80% off during steam summer sale.

Changes:

Fixed a small glitch. A text pop-up could potentially appear during Letha's dream sequence when it shouldn't

Players can now get a free ice cream wand at the Gothfair bartender all summer long!

The ice cream wands could only be received from Gachapon and specific ice cream vendors before and had a level requirement of 5. That requirement is now gone. Players can now pick a free wand from the bartender and use it even if Yoni is level 1

In other news:

Made good progress on "A Shaman's Ballard", one of my upcoming projects. It's an indirect sequel to Trials of Proelium with a couple of characters making a return. Not sure when it will be released yet.

Happy summer everyone! ːsteamhappyː