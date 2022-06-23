 Skip to content

AGNI update for 23 June 2022

Update notes for 23 June 2022

Build 8996334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[New] You can now see the vigor consumed and the time remaining by hovering over the vigor bar
[Fix] The score was still increasing despite the end of the game
[Fix] The character was still running despite the scroll recovery, an animation is now played
[Fix] The recharging of the vigor could have a problem

