Update notes for 23 June 2022

[New] You can now see the vigor consumed and the time remaining by hovering over the vigor bar
[Fix] The score was still increasing despite the end of the game
[Fix] The character was still running despite the scroll recovery, an animation is now played
[Fix] The recharging of the vigor could have a problem
AGNI update for 23 June 2022
