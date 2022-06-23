 Skip to content

Cavity Busters update for 23 June 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 9

Hello all!

Just another small update to address a pesky bug.

-fixed a bug where Tooth Gummy took damage when attacking
-fixed foot step sounds from playing on Gummys that fly
-fixed a few sound bugs

That's all for now! :)

