Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 9

Hello all!
Just another small update to address a pesky bug.
-fixed a bug where Tooth Gummy took damage when attacking
-fixed foot step sounds from playing on Gummys that fly
-fixed a few sound bugs
That's all for now! :)
