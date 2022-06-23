 Skip to content

Quester update for 23 June 2022

Quester is available now!

Happy to announce that Quester is out now!

Venture into the wilderness! Collect coins, jump death-pits, and bust baddies! Get deeper into a run and rack up XP and items to power yourself up even more,

  • Choose 1 of 9 playable and unlockable characters, all with their own unique level-up abilities.
  • Traverse through 5 procedurally generated areas teeming with monsters. Uncover elusive secret areas that not even the most seasoned heroes have dared venture to before.
  • Battle over 30 unique and varied foes, all with special patterns and behaviors.
  • Uncover the story behind the world as you stop into the shop and gain new info from the shopkeep with each visit.
