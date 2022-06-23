 Skip to content

Dread Delusion update for 23 June 2022

Version 0.5.024 Update

Build 8996237

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed graphical glitches related to waterfalls & rivers
  • Fixed various UI input glitches, preventing the player from navigating certain menus with a gamepad
  • Fixes a bug that prevented the bow from firing with a gamepad
  • The map is now scrollable using the right joystick of a gamepad
  • Fixed a bug making certain landmarks appear on the map when they shouldn't
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the "Interact" and "Spell" buttons from being correctly remapped in the controls menu
  • Fixed a bug that would very occasionally cause two weapons to be equipped at once

