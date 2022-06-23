Version 0.5.024 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Bug Fixes:

Fixed graphical glitches related to waterfalls & rivers

Fixed various UI input glitches, preventing the player from navigating certain menus with a gamepad

Fixes a bug that prevented the bow from firing with a gamepad

The map is now scrollable using the right joystick of a gamepad

Fixed a bug making certain landmarks appear on the map when they shouldn't

Fixed a bug that was preventing the "Interact" and "Spell" buttons from being correctly remapped in the controls menu

Fixed a bug that would very occasionally cause two weapons to be equipped at once

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.