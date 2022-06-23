UI updates

Version 0.5550920349

🎯 [UI] Added a new icon for waypoints in the map.

🎯 [UI] Added a new background item icon.

🎯 [UI] When located in inventory slots, items with a grade of Legendary or higher are now presented with a colored star that highlight their grade.

🎯 [Misc] The transparent map option no longer show the player ship.

🎯 [Balance] Enemies with a level below 20 now do less damage (this is basically the first and second act of the standard campaign).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI error that could occur when playing with some wide-screen resolutions.