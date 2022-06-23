 Skip to content

Nienix update for 23 June 2022

UI updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8996063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920349

🎯 [UI] Added a new icon for waypoints in the map.
🎯 [UI] Added a new background item icon.
🎯 [UI] When located in inventory slots, items with a grade of Legendary or higher are now presented with a colored star that highlight their grade.
🎯 [Misc] The transparent map option no longer show the player ship.
🎯 [Balance] Enemies with a level below 20 now do less damage (this is basically the first and second act of the standard campaign).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI error that could occur when playing with some wide-screen resolutions.

