Patch 0.1.68303 - Balance changes + Funbux testing!

Balance changes, improved queue times, and Fanbux testing... oh my!

Known Issues

Tutorial

Unable to complete last step of the tutorial as players will get stuck after you hit the Monster with the weapon

We have a fix for this that will be included in the next patch! The issue occurs at the very end of the Teen Tutorial, and will still allow players to exit without relaunching!

5 Teen Lobby/ 2 Monster Lobby

Players will sometimes load into a broken lobby with two Monsters or 5 Teens causing the match to end immediately

We have a potential fix for this that requires further testing! We will aim to push this fix in a future patch

The voice chat participants list is shown incorrectly on the loading screen.

When loading into a match, the loading screen will not always show players in the voice chat

We are currently looking into this!

Changes

Werewolf

The Werewolf Berserk mutation Vicious now grants 9.5 seconds of Berserk after knocking down a teen (up from 6 seconds).

The Werewolf Berserk power now increases the Werewolf's vault speed, in addition to its other effects.

Reduced the hit box of the Werewolf's tail slightly so that weapons hitting the tail tip will not deal damage.

Increased the movement speed of the Werewolf while focusing the Howl and Berserk powers by 50%.

Increased the duration of the Werewolf's Berserk power to 12 seconds (from 11).

The loudness of the Berserk focusing and activation sounds is reduced slightly while playing as Werewolf.

The loudness of the monster's breathing is reduced slightly while playing as Werewolf.

WART

The WART Leap mutation Throttle now increases movement speed while Leaping by 24% (down from 30%).

Doll Master

The Doll Master can no longer use the Remove Trap power on a Doll Trap when it is detecting the presence of teens.

While using the Doll Trap mutation Haunted, the Remove Trap power can only be used while the Doll Master is Banished.

The distance at which Doll Traps can become Alarmed while using the Doll Trap mutation Offspring is now reduced by 90% (from 80%).

While a Doll Master is using the Doll Trap mutation Offspring, dormant Doll Traps will appear more slumped over to distinguish them from normal Doll Traps.

The Doll Master Summon mutation Rebound now sets the cooldown of Doll Jump to 2 seconds when a Doll is possessed (originally the cooldown was refreshed immediately).

Significantly increased the distance at which teens can hear the warning sound prior to a Doll Trap being possessed or teleported to.

When a teen pings a Doll Trap, its aura will now be revealed to all active teens for the duration of the ping.

The hit box of Dolls has been made 15% wider so they are easier to hit with some weapons.

Teens

When a teen does a normal or quiet vault and falls 4 meters or less, they will now land much more quietly than when doing faster vaults.

While a teen is controlling a Spectral, increased the range at which Luma can be heard by 2.5 meters.

RC Flyer

The RC Flyer movement speed is now reduced by 85% while it is firing (up from 65%).

Shock Sphere

The Shock Sphere total weapon charge was reduced to 20 seconds from 22 seconds.

The weapon charge consumed while powering up the Shock Sphere is now 50% less than when the Shock Sphere is active (down from 75%).

The time it takes for a Fuse Box to become available again after being used to energize a Shock Sphere has been increased by 30%.

Holy Staff

Increased the healing speed of the Holy Staff when healing yourself by 15%.

The bonus healing speed granted by the Holy Staff mod Revelations was reduced to 20% (from 25%).

Solar Flare

The ramp rate of the energy drain while the monster is in sight of a Solar Flare sentry has been increased by 25% and returns to the slowest rate when the monster is out of sight 40% slower.

Monster

When the monster captures the Super Rift, all active teens will also be briefly Staggered and lose up to 22% of their base Life in addition to the existing Super Rift effects. This new effect will not kill a teen and will not put them in the Injured state.

The monster's reticle assist will no longer be active while a monster is performing an attack.

Increased the maximum credit a monster can earn per match for the movie challenge "Feast on a teen." to 10 seconds (from 5 seconds).

Increased the maximum distance at which teen weapon outlines will continue to appear for the monster by 15%.

General Gameplay

Increased the number of stickers that can be placed at once to 20 (from 10).

Increased the duration that stickers remain on the map to 120 seconds (from 60).

Reduced the loudness of the Hellbent Games intro movie when the game launches.

Reduced the conversion rate of XP to Flux earned on max level characters to be more in line with the intended acquisition rate.

Reduced the Flux rewards and prize boxes gained from completing Forgotten Films to be more in line with the intended acquisition rate.

Progress towards earning a free Prize Box at the end of a match is no longer affected by point bonuses granted by prizes.

The points earned by the monster for most actions during a match have been adjusted downwards by ~15%.

The weapon XP required to unlock the 2nd weapon of each Stigma has been reduced by 50%.

There are now separate Mouse and Controller sensitivity settings for when playing as monster. vs playing as teen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where if the Doll Master used the Doll Trap power while Banished, and then immediately vaulted, they could enter a state where they were unable to use powers or attack.

Fixed an issue where the Doll Master could sometimes place Doll Traps in mid-air while Banished.

Fixed an issue where the RC Flyer could be hit right after it was dismissed and trigger a monster scream without being destroyed.

Fixed an issue where a teen would sometimes not play a celebration animation after successfully striking a monster with a weapon.

Fixed an issue where a teen could be nudged around by other teens while healing using the Holy Staff.

Fixed an issue where the Noisemaker would sometimes fail to deploy while a teen was standing on an incline.

Fixed an issue where the animation when a Doll performs an Enraged attack was not representative of its actual attack range for teens.

Fixed an issue where a teen using the Cursed Sword could get stuck in the swinging animation when moving off a ledge.

Fixed the movie challenge "Hit a teen within 10 seconds after a teen has failed a crafting skill check." to now count any teen rather than only the teen that failed the skill check.

Fixed an issue where the "Invert Vertical" setting on the Mouse/Keyboard tab of the options menu was affecting controllers as well. The controller version of the setting is now used instead.

Fixed an issue where the "Sprint Mode" and "Crouch Mode" settings on the Mouse/Keyboard tab of the options menu was affecting controllers. The controller version of the setting is now used instead.

Fixed an issue where a Doll's head could sometimes appear on the menu screen even when the selected character was not the Doll Master.

Fixed an issue where weapon crafting tools would not appear for zombie teens.

Fixed an issue where the reticle would not hide at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue where a teen raised from the dead would not appear as a zombie in the training mode.

Fixed issues where nearby Fire Bomb debris or Holy Slingshot smoke would sometimes not be removed by the monster's scream.

Fanbux Testing

As we draw closer to Early Access, we're working hard to stress test a bunch of systems, including our ingame store. So to help us with this, we're granting all beta testers an allotment of 6666 Fanbux to spend.

We're sure you all have a lot of questions, so here's a few answers up front.

Who gets the Fanbux?

We're granting this to every present and future beta tester.

How long do I have to claim this?

This allotment of _Fanbux _will only be available until the end of the beta.

What happens when the Beta ends?

Once Early Access begins, all accounts will be reset.

Players will not keep any of the Fanbux granted through this test.

Players will not keep any items purchased with Fanbux granted through this test.

Can I have some more?

This is all the allowance you're getting, so spend it wisely!

The goal with this experiment is to ensure our store handles things like price changes and handling multiple currencies with grace.

Thank you! We'll see you, and your fancy new clothes, in the Beyond!