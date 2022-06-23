2.04 Basement Balance and Bug Fixes patch

Pelican changes:

Swallow cooldown starts at the same cooldown as kill cooldown, but increases by 5 seconds everytime they swallow.

Pelican 'jumps' towards a target the same way killers teleport to the players they've killed.

Pelican swallowing the Canadian causes the canadian to die and for the Pelican to autoreport.

If a Pelican eats someone holding a bomb, the Pelican will die when the bomb counts down.

Sacrificial Bell changes:

Time to find the bell is now dependent on the number of players alive and unswallowed.

After-meeting cooldown fixed.

Can't be called as the same time as doors.

Astral Goose: Reduced their cooldown

Professional: Reduced their cooldown.

Lots of bug fixes. Some examples are the screeching sound, the spectating from the basement, invisible duck's pet showing, etc.

We are having issues with the telepathy sabotage, and it will be disabled while we fix it

Optimizations.