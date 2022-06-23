Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.41

Share · View all patches · Build 8996020 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 20:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.41 is here.

On this occasion, I've just created a new app branch named 'previous' for KotC 2 on Steam (thank you Nicola for the suggestion!). I'll put the last stable version in there in case the latest version has game-breaking bugs.

To access the 'previous' branch, please right click on KotC 2 in your Steam library then click on 'Properties'. Then click on the tab labelled 'Betas'. Then click on 'previous'.

However, I recommend just playing with the latest version. Simply let me know by email at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if there's a serious problem with the latest version, please. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.41:

Added some code to accelerate gameplay during combat. That's still a work in progress but you should notice some improvement when moving through the effect of Stinking Cloud and other terrain spells.

Added a transparency effect on character sprites when they're standing within a magical cloud.

The Barbarian's Rage will now grant a +2 bonus to Willpower saving throws (+3 with Greater Rage and +4 with Mighty Rage). Also updated the in-game help entry of the Barbarian class to reflect this.

Started work on the selection of Barbarian spirit animals during character creation. Please note: they don't do anything yet. But you can already check out their help entries. Feel free to comment on the spirit animals.

You can no longer use the Ranger's Critical Shot ability against targets that are immune to Critical Hits.

Fixed the spell school of the Necromancy spell Dominate Undead.

. A Burdened character will no longer be able to move items from a Bag of Holding to any of the inventory slots.

The game will now display character Hit Points on top of sprites if the option to display the HPs in combat is turned on.

Fixed a bug with the Bishop's feat Extra Turning.

Fixed a bug preventing you from casting the Druid spell Summon Efreeti when you have immunity to fire damage.

Fixed a rare bug with dialogue answers containing the name of an NPC.

Added a link to the condition 'Dying' in the help entry for the feat Die Hard.

Added extra tooltip information in the second page of Character Creation when mousing over the ability scores.

Fixed a sprite issue in the second page of Character Creation.

Fixed a scrolling issue in the stairway ambush of the Tutorial Adventure.

Fixed a broken link in the help entry for the Energy Shield condition.

Fixed a typo in the help entry for Perfect Balance.

Fixed a typo in the help entry for Halflings.

Best Regards, Noble Paladins And Wise Mages! Enjoy! :-)