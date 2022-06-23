Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.41

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.41 is here.
On this occasion, I've just created a new app branch named 'previous' for KotC 2 on Steam (thank you Nicola for the suggestion!). I'll put the last stable version in there in case the latest version has game-breaking bugs.
To access the 'previous' branch, please right click on KotC 2 in your Steam library then click on 'Properties'. Then click on the tab labelled 'Betas'. Then click on 'previous'.
However, I recommend just playing with the latest version. Simply let me know by email at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if there's a serious problem with the latest version, please. Thank you!!
Here's the list of changes in version 1.41:
- Added some code to accelerate gameplay during combat. That's still a work in progress but you should notice some improvement when moving through the effect of Stinking Cloud and other terrain spells.
- Added a transparency effect on character sprites when they're standing within a magical cloud.
- The Barbarian's Rage will now grant a +2 bonus to Willpower saving throws (+3 with Greater Rage and +4 with Mighty Rage). Also updated the in-game help entry of the Barbarian class to reflect this.
- Started work on the selection of Barbarian spirit animals during character creation. Please note: they don't do anything yet. But you can already check out their help entries. Feel free to comment on the spirit animals.
- You can no longer use the Ranger's Critical Shot ability against targets that are immune to Critical Hits.
- Fixed the spell school of the Necromancy spell Dominate Undead.
- A Burdened character will no longer be able to move items from a Bag of Holding to any of the inventory slots.
- The game will now display character Hit Points on top of sprites if the option to display the HPs in combat is turned on.
- Fixed a bug with the Bishop's feat Extra Turning.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from casting the Druid spell Summon Efreeti when you have immunity to fire damage.
- Fixed a rare bug with dialogue answers containing the name of an NPC.
- Added a link to the condition 'Dying' in the help entry for the feat Die Hard.
- Added extra tooltip information in the second page of Character Creation when mousing over the ability scores.
- Fixed a sprite issue in the second page of Character Creation.
- Fixed a scrolling issue in the stairway ambush of the Tutorial Adventure.
- Fixed a broken link in the help entry for the Energy Shield condition.
- Fixed a typo in the help entry for Perfect Balance.
- Fixed a typo in the help entry for Halflings.
Best Regards, Noble Paladins And Wise Mages! Enjoy! :-)
Changed files in this update