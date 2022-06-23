 Skip to content

Knights of the Chalice 2 update for 23 June 2022

Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.41

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.41 is here.

On this occasion, I've just created a new app branch named 'previous' for KotC 2 on Steam (thank you Nicola for the suggestion!). I'll put the last stable version in there in case the latest version has game-breaking bugs.

To access the 'previous' branch, please right click on KotC 2 in your Steam library then click on 'Properties'. Then click on the tab labelled 'Betas'. Then click on 'previous'.

However, I recommend just playing with the latest version. Simply let me know by email at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if there's a serious problem with the latest version, please. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.41:

  • Added some code to accelerate gameplay during combat. That's still a work in progress but you should notice some improvement when moving through the effect of Stinking Cloud and other terrain spells.
  • Added a transparency effect on character sprites when they're standing within a magical cloud.
  • The Barbarian's Rage will now grant a +2 bonus to Willpower saving throws (+3 with Greater Rage and +4 with Mighty Rage). Also updated the in-game help entry of the Barbarian class to reflect this.
  • Started work on the selection of Barbarian spirit animals during character creation. Please note: they don't do anything yet. But you can already check out their help entries. Feel free to comment on the spirit animals.
  • You can no longer use the Ranger's Critical Shot ability against targets that are immune to Critical Hits.
  • Fixed the spell school of the Necromancy spell Dominate Undead.
  • A Burdened character will no longer be able to move items from a Bag of Holding to any of the inventory slots.
  • The game will now display character Hit Points on top of sprites if the option to display the HPs in combat is turned on.
  • Fixed a bug with the Bishop's feat Extra Turning.
  • Fixed a bug preventing you from casting the Druid spell Summon Efreeti when you have immunity to fire damage.
  • Fixed a rare bug with dialogue answers containing the name of an NPC.
  • Added a link to the condition 'Dying' in the help entry for the feat Die Hard.
  • Added extra tooltip information in the second page of Character Creation when mousing over the ability scores.
  • Fixed a sprite issue in the second page of Character Creation.
  • Fixed a scrolling issue in the stairway ambush of the Tutorial Adventure.
  • Fixed a broken link in the help entry for the Energy Shield condition.
  • Fixed a typo in the help entry for Perfect Balance.
  • Fixed a typo in the help entry for Halflings.

Best Regards, Noble Paladins And Wise Mages! Enjoy! :-)

