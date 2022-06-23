 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JUMANJI - The Curse Returns update for 23 June 2022

SAVE 50% on JUMANJI: The Curse Returns in the STEAM SUMMER SALE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8995810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind... join your family and friends for an adventure like no other! JUMANJI: The Curse Returns is a co-op multiplayer board game fused with deck building strategy that will test your teamwork to the limit. With every turn the game unleashes dangers from the Jumanji jungle into the town of Brantford, and each will try to stop you from finishing the game! Stand together, defeat every challenge, get to the center of the board and win!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8995810
Depot 1665081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link