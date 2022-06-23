SAVE 50% on JUMANJI: The Curse Returns in the STEAM SUMMER SALE!

A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind... join your family and friends for an adventure like no other! JUMANJI: The Curse Returns is a co-op multiplayer board game fused with deck building strategy that will test your teamwork to the limit. With every turn the game unleashes dangers from the Jumanji jungle into the town of Brantford, and each will try to stop you from finishing the game! Stand together, defeat every challenge, get to the center of the board and win!