Update 0.13 - Obsidia, the lava planet

Hi everyone,

This time around we have a big update!

The new world, Obsidia, is filled with lava, sulfur and mushroom shaped trees.

The first map, Ember Forest, introduces 6 new enemy types.

New Content

New map "Ember Forest".

6 new enemies.

New research "Cannon", which gives the cannon tower.

A new resource, Sulfur is introduced.

Talking npcs give useful information at the start of every map.

The Options menu contains more settings, e.g. fullscreen windowed mode.

You can also reset progress via the Options menu.

Changes

The tutorial map is completely reworked using talking npcs.

Sulfur is required for training musketeers and building a cannon.

More building ghosts allowed per player.

Sulfur resources added to Neptune maps.

Just a reminder that the tutorial map was reworked, so please try it if the game still seems confusing.

We hope you enjoy the new map and especially the cannon tower!

Please review the game as we need at least 10 reviews to boost the game's visibility.

Thank you for the ideas you've sent us so far, I've incorporated a few of them into the latest set of changes.

Till next update,

André