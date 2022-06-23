BIG UPDATE! BOSSES ARE ADDED!

Deadly Broadcast is more deadly now! We have listened you, gathered your valuable feedbacks, worked hard and finally published our new update. What we have in this NEW BIG UPDATE listed below:

2 Merciless BOSS CHARACTERS are added into maps. Now, we have BOSS Challenges in the game. You have to be careful and escape from them!

Storytelling is supported by visual videos and flashback moments!

Now, we have lots of cabinets and drawers. It is a great challenge to find hidden door keys now!

Weapons are more useful now!

Great Sound FX and Ambience Sounds improvements are done!

Much more HORROR factors are added now (Lots of suprises are waiting for you!)

Final Cutscenes are added! Now, we see BOSS finals when we win the game!

Our demons are more scary now!

Performance optimizations and lots of Bug fixings!