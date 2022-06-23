VER 1.0 - Spooky Starlets, Full Release

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here! We're leaving Early Access!

All of the core content we had originally planned for the game- the 8 main starlets + Claire, have all received their story content! On top of that, ALL of the major CGs are fully animated now! So we've met and gone a little beyond our original goals when it comes to art and story content. While the gameplay itself has evolved in a different direction than we expected, and we'd like to still poke around at refining it further, we feel confident enough to release out of Early Access!

ALSO WE HAVE ACHIEVEMENTS NOW

We hope you guys enjoy the new content, but keep an eye out as Starlets is a labor of love for us, and we're excited to see what we can do to continue supporting the game post-launch!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the TinyHat Summer Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

As for now, check out the new content available!

1.0 - Full Release

**

STORY CONTENT:

**

Vivian's story arc is now fully complete! What's more, it's a double header! It also features another male model, the adorable twink, Moggie Matthews!

Four new unlockable story scenes featuring Vivian & Moggie!

Fully voiced Vivian scenes for her story arc!

**

ART & ANIMATION:

**

NEW CGs: 4 New Vivian CGs, all fully animated!

OVERHAULED, ANIMATED CGS: All of the other story scenes are now animated!

**

GAMEPLAY:

**

Achievements. Should retro-actively unlock for people who have completed most of the content.

Male starlets are now exclusive to Freeplay mode.

Starlets no longer have suits and can be played at any time.

Starlet cards no longer reset Position Combo progress and state.

Film Script goals no longer require a starlet of specific suit.

Tutorial adjusted for new gameplay changes, extended the tutorial to explain the event hand.

Film Script selector now gives scripts with unique goals.

Based off of user feedback we removed suits from Starlets as the suit requirement was making suit combinations too difficult to pull off. This is a crucial change which also gives us the opportunity to append more content easily into the game at a future date- such as the potential for additional starlet content down the road! Keep an eye out as there most likely will be future quality of life updates. Now that the game is fully released, we can also finally look into localizing the game into other languages such as Spanish! No promises or expected dates on localization support- but it is something we are excited about and will be looking into now that the majority of the script is fixed in place.