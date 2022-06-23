Seamanship DLC and Complete Edition Are Here!

Hello Everyone,

It’s summertime again and that means the amazing Steam Summer Sale is here! To celebrate the event, we are releasing the long awaited Seamanship DLC for Transport INC. This new DLC contains new ship vehicles, the ability to create custom shipping routes, port cities, new events, and an all new sea themed campaign packed with new maps. Purchase the Seamanship DLC now on Steam.

Transport INC - Seamanship DLC

For those of you who do not already own the base game, Transport INC Complete Edition is now available! This version contains the base game, map pack DLC and the brand new Seamanship DLC. To sweeten the deal, the base game is currently 75% off for a limited time! Get Transport INC Complete Edition today for one of the best transportation deals of the summer.

Transport INC - Complete Edition

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on these new releases. Please jump into our Discord and let us know what you think of the new Seamanship experience and the Complete Edition of Transport INC. We are always reading your suggestions and feedback to make Transport INC the best it can be.

Stay safe and enjoy the summer festivities!