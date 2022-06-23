🍰 Anniversary Event Update 🍰

🍰 Anniversary Event 🍰

Happy Anniversary Farmers! June marks the first time Shotgun Farmers released in Early Access, and so every year we celebrated with some cake and fancy outfits! The Birthday Shovel and Birthday Suit can be unlocked during the event, along with the fancy new Golden Suit in the Farmer's Market! Keep an eye out for some 🍰 hidden around maps that give you extra XP!

The new map is out now for everyone!

🌽 New GMO: Fertile Fields 🌽

Plants grow 5 times faster with this brand new GMO that should make for some fast farming action!

💪 Major Performance Improvements 💪

This Shotgun Farmers update also includes all the major performance and loading time improvements we have been working on for months! The game runs at a much higher FPS on every platform, PC, Xbox, Playstation, and very soon...Switch! You'll even find loading times are much faster now too!

There's lots of new improvements, like being able to ride the zipline both ways, faster Beet Action Rifle projectiles, and a new weapon layout in Forestside!

Check out the full Changelog on Discord

